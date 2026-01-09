Moscow, January 8: The Russian Foreign Ministry has called on the United States to adhere to international maritime law following the seizure of the Russian-flagged oil tanker Marinera in the North Atlantic on Wednesday. Moscow characterized the interception as a "gross violation" of the freedom of navigation, asserting that U.S. authorities had been repeatedly informed of the vessel’s civilian status and its registration under the Russian flag. The Marinera, formerly known as the Bella 1, was intercepted by the U.S. Coast Guard between Iceland and Britain. While Washington claims the vessel is part of a "shadow fleet" used to bypass sanctions on Venezuelan oil, Russia maintains the ship was peacefully transiting international waters toward a Russian port. The Kremlin has formally protested the seizure, demanding the humane treatment and immediate release of the crew, which includes Russian, Indian, and Ukrainian nationals. 3 Indians Among 28 Crew Members Onboard Russian-Flagged Oil Tanker Seized by US Over Alleged Venezuela Links: Report.

