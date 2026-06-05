Bangkok: Man Who 'Heard Voices' Sends Messages To Mother Asking for S*x; Arrested

A 38-year-old man was arrested in Bangkok after sending explicit text messages to his mother requesting s*x, prompting her to seek police protection out of fear for her safety. The suspect was taken into custody by local police in a community near the Phra Khanong Canal in the Suan Luang district. Following his arrest, law enforcement officials confirmed that the suspect admitted to under-the-influence behavior, specifically using methamphetamine on the morning of the incident.

Thai Man Arrested After Sending S*xual Requests to His Mother

The arrest occurred after the victim grew increasingly alarmed by her son’s escalating and disturbing behavior. According to the official complaint, the suspect had also been telling neighbors that he and his mother were husband and wife. Indian Man Dies in Thailand: Saksham Jain Dies Under Mysterious Circumstances During Music Festival in Phuket, Probe Launched.

Social Activist Guntouch 'Gun Jompalang' Pongpaiboonwet Shares Details on Facebook

The mother reported that her son regularly suffered from hallucinations, heard voices, and frequently exhibited violent tendencies, making the living situation unsafe.

Social Media Intervention

The case gained widespread public attention after the details of the mother's situation were shared by prominent social activist Guntouch “Gun Jompalang” Pongpaiboonwet. Images of the son's text messages were leaked on Pongpaiboonwet’s Facebook page, which commands a following of 10 million users. The leaked messages sparked significant public backlash and widespread sympathy for the mother, accelerating the intervention of local authorities.

Upon being interrogated by the police, the suspect admitted to illicit drug use, noting he had consumed methamphetamine earlier that day. Authorities are currently processing the suspect under relevant sexual harassment and narcotics laws as the investigation continues.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 05, 2026 07:44 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).