Mumbai, Januayr 20: A 28-year-old Indian national, identified as Saksham Jain, died under mysterious circumstances early Sunday morning, January 18, after attending a major electronic music festival in Phuket. Authorities report that the man exhibited highly agitated and erratic behavior shortly before losing consciousness. Despite being rushed to a nearby hospital, medical staff were unable to revive him, prompting a formal investigation by Thai police.

The incident occurred during the Electric Daisy Carnival (EDC) Thailand 2026, a high-profile international event held in the Thalang district. Witnesses reportedly observed Jain behaving disorientedly in a parking area outside the festival grounds, where he allegedly climbed onto a resident's pickup truck and began dancing in an unnatural manner. Concerns raised by local residents led to a call for emergency services as his condition rapidly deteriorated.

Emergency responders arrived at the scene near Wat Somphan Rang to find Jain in a state of physical shock. According to local police, he had also reportedly damaged some property, including parked vehicles, while in a delirious state.

He was transported by ambulance to Thalang Hospital, where he lost consciousness shortly after admission. Doctors declared him dead during treatment, but an initial external examination failed to reveal a clear cause of death. Notably, investigators found no visible injuries, wounds, or signs of physical assault on his body.

Due to the unexplained nature of the fatality, authorities have transferred the body to Vachira Phuket Hospital for a comprehensive autopsy. Forensic specialists will conduct toxicology tests to determine if substances, underlying health conditions, or other external factors contributed to his sudden collapse.

"There were no signs he had been in a fight or been physically assaulted," a police spokesperson noted, emphasising that the investigation remains open pending the forensic report.

The Indian Embassy in Thailand has been notified of the incident and is currently coordinating with local officials to assist the victim's family. Once the autopsy and necessary legal procedures are finalised, arrangements will be made for the repatriation of the body.

The Electric Daisy Carnival is one of the world's largest electronic dance music brands, and the Phuket event had attracted thousands of international tourists. This tragedy follows similar concerns raised in previous years regarding safety and medical preparedness at large-scale music festivals in the region.

