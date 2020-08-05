Lebanon, August 5: A deadly blast took place in the Lebanese capital, Beirut on Tuesday that killed 73 and injured around 4,000 people. According to an AFP news, Lebanon Prime Minister Hassan Diab said 2,750 tonnes of ammonium nitrate exploded in the port.

Horrifying videos of the incident showed smoke billowing from a fire, then a mushroom cloud following the blast at the city's port. Officials have reportedly blamed the highly explosive materials stored in a warehouse for six years. Lebanon: Massive Blast in Beirut Ahead of Court Verdict in Ex-PM Rafik Hariri's Killing, Over 50 Dead; Watch Horrifying Videos.

President Michel Aoun tweeted it was "unacceptable" that 2,750 tonnes of ammonium nitrate were stored unsafely. A three-day mourning period has been declared by the government in view of the tragedy. Lebanon Blast Caught on Camera: Terrifying Videos and Images of Explosion at Beirut Port Shared.

On the other hand, US President Donald Trump said the Beirut blast 'looks like a terrible attack' during a press conference at the White House on Tuesday.

Here's what Donald Trump said:

VIDEO: US President Donald Trump says the Beirut blast 'looks like a terrible attack' during a press conference at the White House. Asked about Trump's remarks, a Pentagon spokesman told @AFP "you will have to reach out to the White House for clarification" pic.twitter.com/xlWXoUlZdh — AFP news agency (@AFP) August 5, 2020

The blast was heard 240km (150 miles) away on the island of Cyprus in the eastern Mediterranean. President Michel Aoun called for an emergency cabinet meeting on Wednesday and mentioned that a two-week state of emergency should be declared following a massive explosion in Beirut.

Officials expect the death toll to rise further as emergency workers dug through rubble to rescue people and remove the dead.

