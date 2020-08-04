Beirut, August 4: A spree of terrifying images and clips were circulated on social media following the massive blast in Beirut port area. The explosion, in the Lebanon capital, was caught on camera and shared by scribes based in the city. The visuals give an insight into the extremely high intensity of the explosion, in which 10 deaths were reported so far.

The explosion, according to the state-run National News Agency, erupted at a firecracker warehouse based in the port area. Following the blast, a red cloud could be seen formed in the sky, and huge tides of wave were seen along the sea shores located in the vicinity. Lebanon: Massive Blast in Beirut Ahead of Court Verdict in Ex-PM Rafik Hariri's Killing, 10 Dead; Watch Horrifying Videos.

Terrifying Clips and Images of Explosion at Beirut Port

Another View of The Horrifying Blast

What looks like fireworks going off before the large explosion at the #Beirut port. #Lebanon pic.twitter.com/D3PlidjjNA — Joe Truzman (@Jtruzmah) August 4, 2020

'Looks Like Nuke Going Off'

'Fireworks Explosion?'

Fireworks explosion?! I felt like I’m dying, I still can’t believe it #Lebanon #Beirut pic.twitter.com/EMTS470FOH — Ahmad M. Yassine | أحمد م. ياسين (@Lobnene_Blog) August 4, 2020

Destruction All Around

Destruction takes over Beirut after one of the biggest explosions to ever hit the city. #Lebanon pic.twitter.com/QI5HRf2wX4 — Beirut.com (@BeirutCityGuide) August 4, 2020

The explosion was reported shortly before a UN tribunal was scheduled to deliver verdict in the assassination of ex-Prime Minister Rafik Hariri. The case includes four members of Iran-backed Shia militant group Hezbollah as the prime accused. The headquarters of former PM Saad al-Hariri was also damaged in the bomb blast.

Lebanon's internal security chief tells reporters the blast was in a port area with "highly explosive material, not explosives". Hezbollah, the militant group whose name propped up after the blasts, has denied role. Israel, which is at loggerheads with Hezbollah, also denied involvement in the explosion.

