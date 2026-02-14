New Delhi, February 14: A commercial flight operated by Arik Air made an emergency landing in southern Nigeria after one of its engines exploded mid-air, causing visible structural damage. The incident involved a Boeing 737-700 operating as Flight W3 740 from Lagos to Port Harcourt on Wednesday morning.

The aircraft, marked 5N-MJF, departed Murtala Muhammed International Airport at 7:24 am local time and was cruising at approximately 27,000 feet when passengers and crew heard a loud bang from the left engine. Video clips circulating on social media showed the engine’s outer casing torn apart, exposing internal components and fan blades. Was Ahmedabad Plane Crash a Deliberate Act? Report Claims Air India 171 Flight Pilot ‘Intentionally Shut Fuel Switches’.

Following precautionary procedures, the crew diverted the aircraft to Benin Airport, where it landed safely at around 8:05 am with emergency services on standby. Terrifying footage captured from the ground showed the jet touching down with its number one engine visibly damaged, including a missing inlet and partially exposed machinery. Kuwait-Delhi IndiGo Flight Diverted to Ahmedabad After Bomb Threat, Passengers Safe.

Yesterday, Mogadishu’s Fokker 50 tried beachfront property. Today, Arik Airlines Boeing 737 said, “Engine? I can’t.” Mid-air over #Nigeria, Lagos to Port Harcourt, a loud bang announced that the left engine had clocked out early. No drama, no panic - just a sharp left turn to… pic.twitter.com/ZFuDqbZZNq — Patrick Oyulu (@patrickoyulu) February 11, 2026

According to the Aviation Safety Network, initial observations suggest a possible “fan blade off” incident, where a detached fan blade may have triggered the structural failure. Inspectors also noted damage to the aircraft’s vertical stabiliser, likely caused by debris from the engine.

The aircraft was carrying 80 passengers and crew members, all of whom disembarked safely without injuries. In a statement, Arik Air apologised for the disruption and confirmed arrangements were made to transport passengers to Port Harcourt International Airport.

The Nigerian Safety Investigation Bureau has launched a full investigation. A preliminary assessment team has been deployed to secure the aircraft, document evidence, interview crew and witnesses, and retrieve flight data and cockpit voice recorder information.

Aviation authorities will examine the aircraft’s maintenance history, engine components, and flight records to determine the exact cause of the explosion. Engine fan blade failures are rare but can occur due to metal fatigue, foreign object damage, or manufacturing defects. The aircraft remains grounded pending further inspection.

