New Delhi, January 16: Arlindo de Souza, the Brazilian bodybuilder internationally known as the “Brazilian Popeye,” has died at the age of 55 in Recife, Brazil. De Souza passed away on Tuesday after battling severe health complications for several weeks. Doctors linked his death to multiple organ failure, primarily kidney-related, caused by his long-term use of dangerous muscle-enhancing injections.

De Souza had been hospitalised since December 2024 after his health deteriorated rapidly. Family members said one of his kidneys failed first, followed by the second days before Christmas, leading to fluid accumulation in his lungs. Medical reports indicate he suffered a fatal cardiac arrest shortly before doctors could initiate hemodialysis treatment. US Shocker: 76-Year-Old Man Dies After Falling in Parking in New Jersey After Flirty Meta AI Chatbot Poses As Real Person and Requests To Meet in NYC.

He rose to global attention in the early 2000s for his extreme physique, including 29-inch biceps, achieved through repeated injections of mineral oil and alcohol, commonly referred to as synthol. While the injections dramatically increased muscle size, they offered no strength benefits and carried serious risks such as infections, abscesses and permanent tissue damage. American Tourist Dies After Drinking Ayahuasca During Shamanic Ritual at Peruvian Amazon Retreat; Multi-Organ Failure Blamed on Psychedelic Tea.

In later years, De Souza openly warned others against using enhancement oils, calling them life-threatening. He lived quietly with his elderly mother and never married. His death has reignited debate within the fitness world, serving as a stark warning about the potentially fatal consequences of synthetic muscle enhancement.

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