Aaron Wayne Castranova, 41, from Alabama, died after consuming ayahuasca—a hallucinogenic brew—during a spiritual ceremony at La Casa de Guillermo ICONA in Peru’s Loreto region. The ritual, part of the Amazon’s growing “spiritual tourism,” turned fatal when the tea caused a breakdown of multiple organs. A forensic pathologist linked the reaction to Castranova’s undisclosed use of antibiotics. Ayahuasca, banned in the US, contains DMT, a potent psychedelic. Despite its cultural roots among indigenous tribes, the US Embassy in Peru has warned of its dangers, citing deaths, psychosis, and assaults tied to its use. Castranova’s case follows the 2024 death of British tourist Maureen Rainford under similar circumstances. Authorities urge travelers to exercise caution with these substances marketed as spiritual healers. US: Newlywed Woman Left Heartbroken After Army Veteran Husband Dies by Suicide Day After ‘Perfect’ Honeymoon, Months Later Receives Flowers He Ordered Before Death (Watch Video).

American Tourist Dies After Ayahuasca Ritual in Peru

NEW - American tourist (41) died after consuming ayahuasca during a "spiritual retreat" in Peru.https://t.co/16jI56RrxX — Disclose.tv (@disclosetv) June 7, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)