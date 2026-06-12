Byju’s Founder Byju Raveendran Gets Relief As Singapore High Court Stays 6-Month Jail Sentence

Singapore’s High Court has granted a temporary reprieve to Byju Raveendran, the founder of the embattled Indian education technology firm Byju’s, by staying a previous order that sentenced him to six months in prison. According to a statement from his law firm, Lazareff Le Bars, on Friday, an appeal has been officially filed against the contempt of court finding.

The stay of execution halts an escalation in legal penalties for the entrepreneur, who has spent months battling international creditors across multiple jurisdictions. The initial sentencing, handed down last month, came after a judge found Raveendran in contempt of court for allegedly disobeying judicial orders regarding his assets dating back to 2024. Along with the prison term, he was ordered to pay legal costs amounting to S$90,000 (around $70,000). Byju’s Founder Sentenced: Singapore Court Jails Byju Raveendran for 6 Months in Contempt of Court Case.

The legal proceedings in Singapore are being driven by a subsidiary of the Qatar Investment Authority (QIA). The sovereign wealth fund, which participated in a previous funding round for the edtech company, is pursuing claims against the founder amidst the firm's severe cash crunch and widespread layoffs.

This development marks the first time a court has threatened the corporate founder with imprisonment, representing a stark turn of fortune for the former billionaire. Raveendran's company, Think & Learn Pvt (operating under the brand Byju's), once stood as one of India's most highly valued tech startups, drawing massive capital injections from prominent global investment firms during the pandemic-era online learning boom. ‘I Am Disappointed’: Byju’s Founder Byju Raveendran Reacts After Singapore Court Hands Him 6-Month Jail Term.

However, a steep post-COVID market slowdown, combined with compounding governance issues, severely strained the company's financial health. Beyond the litigation in Singapore, Raveendran and his company face aggressive legal challenges from international lenders in the United States, where creditors are attempting to recover outstanding losses linked to a soured $1.2 billion loan.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 12, 2026 05:34 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).