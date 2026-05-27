Byju’s Founder Sentenced: Singapore Court Jails Byju Raveendran for 6 Months in Contempt of Court Case

New Delhi, May 27: Edtech firm Byju’s founder Byju Raveendran has been sentenced to six months in jail by a Singapore court for contempt after allegedly failing to comply with multiple court orders related to his assets, a report has said. Bloomberg reported that the Singapore court directed Raveendran to surrender to authorities, pay legal costs of S$90,000 ($70,500) and furnish documents proving his ownership of Beeaar Investco Pte, a corporate entity that held shares in a related company.

Byju’s was yet to comment on the report. The development marks the latest setback for the embattled founder, who is facing legal and financial scrutiny from investors and lenders across multiple jurisdictions, including the US, where creditors are seeking to recover losses tied to a soured $1.2 billion loan. The legal action in Singapore has been initiated by a subsidiary of Qatar Investment Authority, which had invested in the company during a period when Byju’s was cutting jobs and restructuring operations, according to the report. Byju’s Founder Byju Raveendran Sentenced to 6 Months in Singapore Jail for Contempt Over Asset Disclosure Violations.

Moreover, Qatar Holdings was represented by law firm Drew & Napier, while Byju’s Investments was represented by Fervent Chambers in the matter. The development comes months after the Delaware Court in December 2025 reversed its earlier $1 billion judgment against Raveendran after reviewing fresh submissions filed through a motion seeking correction of a November 20 ruling. Byju Raveendran, CEO of Embattled BYJU’s, Says ‘I Am Not Giving Up…Will Come Back in Power’, Shares His Passion for Teaching Students.

The Delaware Court had then observed that damages had not been properly determined and ordered a fresh phase of proceedings to decide whether any damages were owed. Raveendran’s legal team had alleged that GLAS Trust and lenders withheld or misrepresented key information during proceedings, which they claimed contributed to the collapse of the edtech business and erosion of enterprise value.

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