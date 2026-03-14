Barcelona, March 14: One of the four main medieval towers of the historic Escalona Castle in Spain's Toledo collapsed on Saturday afternoon, March 14, causing significant damage to the 11th-century fortress. The structural failure occurred during peak visiting hours, sending large quantities of ancient masonry and debris into the courtyard below. Despite the scale of the collapse, local emergency services confirmed that all visitors and staff members managed to evacuate the site safely, with no injuries reported in the immediate aftermath.

The collapse primarily affected the northwestern tower of the fortress, a structure known for its cultural and architectural significance in the Castile-La Mancha region. Preliminary assessments by local firefighters and structural engineers suggest that recent heavy rainfall in central Spain may have exacerbated long-standing cracks in the castle's foundation. Authorities have established a safety perimeter around the entire complex, and the site has been indefinitely closed to the public as experts evaluate the stability of the remaining three towers. ‘Lovers’ Arch’ Collapse: Italy’s Iconic Rock Formation Collapses Into the Sea on Valentine’s Day 2026.

Medieval Tower Collapses at Historic Escalona Castle in Spain’s Toledo

👀 Part of Escalona Castle in Spain has collapsed, but thankfully no one was injured. The town’s mayor said heavy rains over the past few weeks caused water to build up and warned that “half an hour later it would have been a tragedy.pic.twitter.com/V7S1nSV4Ly — Volcaholic 🌋 (@volcaholic1) March 14, 2026

Eye-witnesses described hearing a loud cracking sound followed by a dense cloud of dust as the upper sections of the tower gave way. Security personnel at the castle acted quickly to steer a group of approximately 20 tourists away from the affected area just moments before the final breach.

Emergency teams from the Toledo Fire Department arrived shortly after the incident to conduct a sweep of the rubble using specialized sensors. While the search confirmed that no one was trapped, the site remains hazardous due to the risk of secondary falls from the exposed inner walls. Ancient Samnite Mystery: Children Buried With Bronze Warrior Belts Found in 2,500-Year-Old Cemetery in Italy.

The Castle of Escalona, which underwent several renovations between the 15th and 18th centuries, has long been a focal point for regional preservation efforts. However, historians and local activists have previously raised concerns regarding the erosion of the limestone blocks and the impact of humidity on the ancient mortar.

Regional heritage officials are now under pressure to explain why recent inspections did not flag the imminent risk of failure. A team from the Ministry of Culture is expected to arrive on Sunday to begin a comprehensive survey of the damage and determine if the tower can be reconstructed using original materials.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 14, 2026 09:07 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).