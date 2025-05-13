Mumbai, May 13: A Chinese man underwent a close-to-death medical crisis after receiving acupuncture from a fake doctor. Victim Gao had a benign fibroma, a type of tumour, on his shoulder blade and visited a doctor after receiving his wife Zhang's referral. She had heard of a so-called "doctor" from a friend in Henan province, not knowing that the man had no medical license or experience.

According to a report by News 18, rather than diagnosing the fibroma accurately, the man falsely asserted that Gao suffered from an "air bump" and prescribed acupuncture treatments as a solution. Amazingly, the first treatment was held not in a clinic but in a cybercafe lounge on February 22. Several needles were put into Gao's back, due to which he suffered from intense breathing problems and incontinence. China: Man Dies While Having Sex During Work Hours, Family Gets Compensation After Court Terms It ‘Industrial Accident’.

When taken to the hospital, the physicians discovered that Gao's lungs were perforated, which led to pneumothorax and respiratory failure. He was admitted to the intensive care unit in a critical state. Physicians disclosed that even a minute delay could have been fatal for him. Work Stress-Linked Death in China: Online Tuition Teacher Dies From Sudden Cardiac Arrest After Working Excessive Overtime.

The fake doctor first vowed to own up to the crime, but then vanished and blocked Zhang on social media. Zhang located him through local television and went to his home, where the man's father confirmed his son had no medical degree and had learned acupuncture illegally by watching others. He was referred to as a "barefoot doctor," a colloquialism for unlicensed doctors who pretend to be healthcare professionals. The case has been generating anger online, with people accusing the couple and their friend of relying on an illegal practitioner.

Lawyers stated that by law in China, medical procedures should be carried out only by licensed physicians, and illegal practitioners could be jailed for three to ten years if they cause severe harm. The authorities have been reported to be looking into the matter.

