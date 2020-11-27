Beijing, November 27: China firmly opposes any form of official exchanges and military contacts between the US and Taiwan, a Chinese military spokesperson said on Thursday.

"We will never allow any individual or force to infringe upon or divide the sacred territory of the motherland," Ren Guoqiang, a spokesperson for the Ministry of National Defense, said at a press conference, the Xinhua news agency reported. US Threatens to Block China Telecom from American Market.

"Should such a serious situation occur, the Chinese People's Liberation Army will surely fight it head-on to resolutely defend China's sovereignty and territorial integrity," he said.

