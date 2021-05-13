Beijing, May 13: The Chinese mainland on Wednesday reported nine new Covid-19 cases, all of which were imported, the National Health Commission said in its daily report on Thursday.

Of them, two each were reported in Shanghai and Guangdong, and one each in Tianjin, Inner Mongolia, Shandong, Sichuan and Shaanxi, according to the commission. No new suspected cases or new deaths related to Covid-19 were reported on Wednesday, it added, Xinhua reported.

A total of 5,810 imported cases had been reported on the mainland by the end of Wednesday. Among them, 5,541 had been discharged from hospitals following recovery, and 269 remained hospitalized. No deaths had been reported among the imported cases. China Denies Interfering in Bangladesh’s Foreign Policy After Beijing Envoy Warns Against Joining Quad.

The total number of confirmed Covid-19 cases on the mainland reached 90,808 by Wednesday, including 291 patients still receiving treatment, one of whom was in severe condition.

A total of 85,881 patients had been discharged following recovery on the mainland, and 4,636 had died as a result of the virus. There were no suspected Covid-19 cases on the mainland on Wednesday.

Fourteen asymptomatic cases were newly reported, all arriving from outside the mainland. There were a total of 317 asymptomatic cases, of whom 311 were imported, under medical observation on Wednesday.

By the end of Wednesday, 11,814 confirmed Covid-19 cases, including 210 deaths, had been reported in the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (SAR), while 49 cases had been reported in the Macao SAR, and 1,231 cases, including 12 deaths, had been reported in Taiwan.

A total of 11,505 Covid-19 patients in the Hong Kong SAR had been discharged from hospitals following recovery, while 49 had been discharged in the Macao SAR, and 1,097 had been discharged in Taiwan.

