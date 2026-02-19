New Delhi, February 19: An unexpected moment during Lunar New Year prayers has gone viral after Taiwan President William Lai was unintentionally splashed with vomit at a public temple event.

The incident occurred on February 18 at the Sacrificial Rites Martial Temple, where Lai was attending Chinese New Year prayers along with Tainan Mayor Huang Wei-che and other local leaders.

What Happened at the Temple?

During the ceremony, temple chairman Lin Pei-huo began appearing visibly unwell while standing beside the president. As Tainan mayoral candidate Chen Ting-fei was delivering a speech, Lin was seen blinking rapidly and clenching his fists before suddenly turning away and vomiting into his hand. Tourist Gets Hit by Running Train While Posing for Selfie on Railway Tracks in Taiwan, Dramatic Videos Show Traveller Sustaining Minor Injuries (Watch).

Taiwan President William Lai Splashed With Vomit

Video footage shows Lin attempting to contain himself before stepping back and leaning against a nearby table. While President Lai avoided the worst of the incident, some vomit reportedly splashed onto his shoulder, briefly throwing the event into confusion. Taiwan Influencer Guava Beauty, Known for Eating Cosmetics Like Lipstick and Blush in Mukbang Videos, Dies at 24; Fans Suspect Heart Attack or Poisoning.

President Responds After Awkward Moment

Despite the disruption, Lai, who previously worked as a doctor, checked on Lin following the incident. Addressing attendees, he explained that several of Lin’s family members had recently contracted norovirus, suggesting the chairman may have fallen ill as well. He reassured the crowd that Lin’s condition had stabilised.

Lin later apologised publicly, saying his son and daughter-in-law had been affected by norovirus and he may have caught it too.

“I’m really sorry, I couldn’t help it,” he said, adding that he planned to rest rather than seek immediate medical treatment.

Social Media Reactions Pour In

The clip quickly spread across Taiwanese social media platforms, drawing mixed reactions. While some users expressed concern for the elderly chairman’s health, others remarked on how abruptly the formal ceremony was disrupted.

Many comments highlighted empathy, with users noting that illness does not discriminate by age or status and urging compassion for those facing sudden health issues.

The viral moment has since become one of the most talked-about incidents from this year’s Lunar New Year public events in Taiwan.

