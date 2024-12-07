Bogota, December 7: At least a dozen people were injured and several children went missing after a dam burst in the rural southwest Colombian department of Cauca, the Colombian Civil Defence reported. "It seems there was a mass movement that dammed the Aguas Claritas stream, and the resulting water flow swept away the homes in the area," Major Juan Carlos Sandoval, said the director of the Civil Defence in Cauca.

Efforts to access the mountainous Micay Canyon area in the municipality of El Tambo for search and rescue have been hindered by landslides blocking roads, Sandoval said. Among the injured is the father of the missing children, reported Xinhua news agency quoting local media. Volcano Erupts in Colombia: Antioquia’s San Jose Mulatos Volcano Erupts Sending Mud and Ash Soaring Into Sky.

Carlos Carrillo, director of the National Unit for Disaster Risk Management, announced plans to establish a Unified Command Post in Popayan to coordinate the search for the missing, giving priority to the safety of vulnerable populations amid heavy rains in the region.

