The Miss International 2025 pageant has found its new global queen! Catalina Duque from Colombia emerged victorious, claiming the prestigious 63rd Miss International crown at a glittering finale held on November 27 at the Yoyogi National Stadium in Tokyo, Japan. Newly Crowned Miss International India 2025 Roosh Sindhu Gets Grand Homecoming in Nagpur.

The event brought together over 80 contestants from across the world, all vying for the coveted title. Miss International 2024 Huỳnh Thị Thanh Thủy of Vietnam, who made history as her country’s first-ever winner, passed on the crown to her successor in an emotional and dazzling moment that has since gone viral online. The competition unfolded in multiple rounds from the swimsuit and evening gown segments to the public speaking round, where the Top 10 finalists shared their perspectives on sustainable development goals. Catalina Duque impressed both the jury and audience with her intelligence and poise, speaking passionately about empathy, cultural diplomacy, and female leadership.

Her charisma on the runway and powerful message sealed her victory, making her Colombia’s pride at this year’s global pageant. The grand finale came down to a nail-biting moment between Miss Zimbabwe Hollandaise Chimbarami and Miss Colombia Catalina Duque, with Duque finally taking home the crown. The official results of Miss International 2025 are as follows:

Winner: Catalina Duque (Colombia)

1st Runner-Up: Hollandaise Chimbarami (Zimbabwe)

2nd Runner-Up: Paola Guzmán Sanchez (Bolivia)

3rd Runner-Up: Melliza Xaviera Yulian (Indonesia)

Meanwhile, India’s Roosh Sindhu made a strong impression, securing a well-deserved spot in the Top 20. Though she didn’t advance to the next round, her performance was appreciated for her elegance, stage presence, and confident representation of India on the international platform. Hosted by Miss International 2023 Andrea Rubio (Venezuela), Miss International 2019 Momi Okada (Japan) and Max Powers, the event celebrated beauty, culture and global unity. Miss World 2025 Winner, 3 Runners-Up, Top 8, Top 20 and Top 40 Placements: What Is the Official Pageant Format of 72nd Miss World Beauty Pageant? Know How Beauty Queens Are Shortlisted.

Founded in 1960 in Long Beach, California, the Miss International pageant continues to promote the values of peace, goodwill, and understanding across nations. This year’s event follows the buzz of Miss Universe 2025, which recently crowned Miss Mexico Fatima Bosch, making it a remarkable season for global pageantry. With her victory, Catalina Duque not only takes home the crown but also inspires women worldwide to lead with confidence and compassion proving that beauty truly shines brightest when paired with purpose.

