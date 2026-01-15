Washington, January 15: The State Department’s move to suspend immigrant visa processing for citizens of 75 nations starting January 21, 2026, represents a sweeping use of executive authority to reshape the legal migration landscape. While the administration frames the freeze as a necessary audit to protect American social programs, critics argue the policy serves as a significant barrier to entry for nearly half the world’s countries.

Why the Suspension Is Happening Now

The administration’s primary justification is a "full review" of vetting procedures to prevent what it terms the "abuse" of the U.S. welfare system. In official cables, the State Department cited internal data suggesting that migrants from these 75 countries—which include Russia, Iran, Pakistan, and Bangladesh—pose a "high risk" of becoming a public charge. "The freeze will remain active until the U.S. can ensure that new immigrants will not extract wealth from the American people," the State Department announced. Officials argue that current screening methods are insufficient to determine if an applicant will become primarily dependent on government assistance for subsistence. US to Pause Immigrant Visa Processing for 75 Countries Including Russia, Iran: Fox News.

Why Russia and Iran are Included

The inclusion of Russia and Iran highlights the intersection of fiscal concerns and national security. Beyond the "public charge" rationale, the administration has pointed to "vetting deficiencies" in both nations.

Russia: U.S. officials claim that reliable criminal and civil records from Russia are increasingly difficult to verify due to the breakdown in diplomatic cooperation.

Iran: Iran has long been subject to heightened scrutiny; however, the administration now argues that the economic conditions in Iran increase the likelihood of its citizens relying on U.S. public benefits upon arrival.

By grouping these nations under the "public charge" umbrella, the administration can halt immigration indefinitely while avoiding the specific legal hurdles of a security-based "travel ban."

Who Is Affected?

The suspension specifically targets those seeking immigrant visas (permanent residency), effectively halting the "Green Card" pipeline for the affected nations. This includes:

Family Reunification: Spouses and children of U.S. residents waiting for overseas processing.

Employment Visas: Skilled workers and professionals sponsored by American firms.

Diversity Lottery Winners: Those who won the chance to apply for residency through the annual lottery program.

The freeze even impacts cases where a visa has already been approved but not yet printed; in these instances, consular officers have been instructed to formally refuse the case. US To Suspend Processing of Immigrant Visas for Citizens of Pakistan, Iran and 73 Other Countries Over Public Assistance Concerns; Check Full List.

Impact on Indian Citizens

While India is not on the official list of 75 countries subject to the total immigrant visa pause, Indian citizens are experiencing a "shadow effect" from the broader crackdown. Since late 2025, the U.S. Embassy in India has implemented expanded "online presence reviews," requiring social media vetting for all work-related visas.

This has led to mass rescheduling, with many visa interviews in India pushed into mid-2026. Additionally, Indian professionals are grappling with a new $100,000 H-1B application fee and "prudential revocations" of some existing visas. Mixed-nationality families—where one member is Indian and another is a citizen of a listed country like Russia or Iran—face indefinite processing freezes.

Impact on Travel and Business

The timing of the suspension has raised questions among international observers, particularly as the United States prepares to co-host the 2026 FIFA World Cup. While the State Department has clarified that tourist and business visas (B-1/B-2) are not part of this specific pause, officials noted that all applicants will now face more intensive vetting that could result in significantly higher denial rates.

Who Is Exempt From the Freeze?

Despite the broad scope of the suspension, the State Department has outlined specific categories of travelers and applicants who remain exempt from the pause:

Non-Immigrant Travelers: Those seeking temporary visas for tourism, business, or study (such as B-1/B-2, F-1, or M-1 visas) are not included, though they face "enhanced vetting."

Dual Nationals: Individuals who hold citizenship in an affected country but apply using a valid passport from a non-listed country (such as India or the UK) are exempt.

Lawful Permanent Residents: Current Green Card holders are not affected by this specific directive and may continue to travel.

National Interest Exceptions: Consular officers maintain discretionary authority to grant visas if the travel is deemed to serve an "America First" national interest, such as participants in major upcoming sporting events like the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

Specific Humanitarian Cases: Certain ethnic or religious minorities facing documented persecution (particularly from Iran) and Special Immigrant Visa (SIV) holders may still receive consideration.

For U.S. employers, the indefinite nature of the freeze introduces substantial uncertainty. Companies relying on talent from affected regions have been advised to explore non-immigrant alternatives, though the overall tightening of the system suggests a more difficult path forward for all foreign nationals.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (Livemint.com), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

