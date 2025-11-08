Dortmund, November 08: A bizarre and shocking incident unfolded on Germany’s famous Autobahn this week after a couple was allegedly caught having sex while driving at a speed of 90mph, nearly causing a serious accident. According to The Sun, the reckless episode took place on the A1 motorway on Monday, November 3, as the couple, aged 37 and 33, drove their Ford car towards Dortmund. Witnesses reported seeing the vehicle swerving erratically across lanes, forcing other drivers to take evasive action.

One motorist who passed the car claimed to have seen the man driving while engaged in a sexual act with his female passenger. Alarmed, he alerted the police, fearing the pair would cause a crash. The situation escalated when the vehicle abruptly veered so sharply to the right that a nearby truck was forced onto the hard shoulder to avoid a collision. Israeli Couple Engage in Sex at Wang Sai Thong Waterfall in Thailand, Arrested for ‘Public Obscenity’ After Video Goes Viral.

Police eventually intercepted and arrested the couple at a petrol station near Münster. The male driver has been charged with “dangerous interference with road traffic,” a serious offence under German law. Jomtien Beach Sex Video Row: Social Media Post Showing Couple Engaged in Sexual Activity Triggers Police Probe in Pattaya.

Germany’s Autobahn network is globally renowned for its sections without fixed speed limits, but not all stretches are unrestricted. Around 30% of its roads have speed limits, while another 9% are regulated by traffic management systems to maintain safety.

This isn’t the first time dangerous speeding has made headlines on the Autobahn. Earlier in July, another driver was caught racing at a staggering 200mph on the A2 highway near Burg, west of Berlin. That motorist was fined €900 (£784), banned from driving for three months, and penalised with two licence points.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (The Sun ), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Nov 08, 2025 03:48 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).