Thane, February 25: The Thane Crime Branch’s Anti-Human Trafficking Cell has arrested a 26-year-old web series actor for allegedly operating a sex racket out of a hotel in the Wagle Estate area. During the Saturday raid, police rescued two women, aged 40 and 48, and seized mobile phones used to coordinate the illegal trade. Prostitution Racket Busted at Royal Sky Thai Spa in Mira-Bhayander; 6 Women Rescued, 6 Arrested (Watch Video).

Investigations revealed the accused, a Malad resident originally from Bihar, used WhatsApp to share photos of aspiring actors with clients. She reportedly charged ₹25,000 per session, retaining a ₹15,000 commission. The actor told authorities she turned to the trade due to financial instability and a lack of consistent acting opportunities in the industry. Tinder Date Goes Horribly Wrong: Woman Develops Vaginal Infection After Having Sex With Guy Who Turns Out To Be Necrophiliac, Police Recover Dead Body at His Residence After Complaint.

The rescue operation follows a rise in crackdowns on human trafficking within the Mumbai Metropolitan Region. Police have booked the suspect under the Immoral Traffic (Prevention) Act. This incident highlights the ongoing

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (Times of India), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

