Ko Pha Ngan, November 6: An Israeli couple was arrested in Thailand after a video showing them having sex in public at the scenic Wang Sai Thong waterfall on Ko Pha Ngan island went viral on social media, triggering widespread outrage among locals. According to Thai news outlet The Thaiger, the explicit clip, filmed in broad daylight at the popular tourist spot, circulated rapidly online, prompting local authorities to launch an investigation.

Police tracked the couple to a nearby hotel, where they were arrested by a joint team of police and immigration officers. During interrogation, the duo confessed to being the individuals in the video and admitted to engaging in sexual activity at the waterfall. Phuket Public Sex Row: Foreign Couple Engages in Sexual Activity at Kata Beach, Locals Urge Authorities To Take Action.

Authorities charged the pair with public obscenity, a serious offense under Thai law, and transferred them to the island’s police station for further legal proceedings. Officials condemned the act, stating it not only breached Thailand’s strict public decency laws but also disrespected the country’s cultural and moral values. Couple Caught on Camera Having Sex in Public in Australia: Locals Stunned As Couple Engages in Sexual Activity Openly at Coogee Beach in Sydney, Video Surfaces.

Police emphasised that such behaviour damages Thailand’s image as a tourist-friendly destination and warned that similar acts would invite strict legal action. The case has reignited debates online about foreign tourists’ conduct and the growing problem of inappropriate behaviour in public places across Thailand’s popular islands.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (The Thaiger), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Nov 06, 2025 09:15 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).