Mumbai, September 30: A social media post allegedly showing a foreign couple having sex on Jomtien beach has triggered a row in Thailand, with the police in Pattaya launching a probe in connection with the incident. It is reported that the investigation began after several reports claimed that a couple were allegedly engaged in sexual activity at the Jomtien beach near Pattaya in Chonburi Province.

The incident came to light after a post was shared on social media on Saturday, September 27. According to a report in Bangkok Post, the social media post showed a still image reportedly taken from a video. The still photo depicted a foreign couple allegedly engaged in sexual activity in the sea just off the Jomtien beach. Russian Man Arrested in Thailand After Sex Video on Moving Pickup Truck in Phuket Goes Viral, Visa Revoked and Permanent Blacklist Imposed.

Notably, the post was shared with a caption that described the couple's activity in explicit terms. The post further stated that the couple engaged in sexual activity in front of onlookers and tourists present at Jomtien beach. While the social media post drew numerous comments from netizens, it also caught the attention of the police.

On Sunday, September 28, cops said that they have not yet confirmed that the activity happened at the reported location. The report further stated that the still image from the video provided only a single camera angle. The police are trying to verify the date, time and precise location of the incident.

