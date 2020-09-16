Moscow, September 16: The Sputnik V vaccine, which Russia launched last month despite the ongoing clinical trials, would be supplied to India once the country grants regulatory approval. The sovereign wealth fund of Russia, which has closely been involved in the post-vaccine development strategy of Moscow, said 100 million doses of the vaccine would be sold to India's Dr Reddy Laboratories. COVID-19 Vaccine Update: China, UAE Report Positive Results in Phase 3 Trials.

A statement issued by the Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF), as accessed by Reuters, claimed that the private laboratory in India will be partner of Moscow in conducting clinical tests of the vaccine and distributing the doses in the country.

The announcement came days after Kirill Dmitriev, the head of RDIF, had announced that India would be partner of Russia in the distribution of the Sputnik V vaccine.

Speculations were rife that the Serum Institute of India, the world's largest vaccine manufacturer, could be chosen as its partner by Russia. The Adar Poonawalla-led group, however, is also the India-partner of AstraZeneca, the drugmaker which is developing a vaccine against coronavirus in coordination with the Oxford University.

Sputnik V, though being tagged as the "world's first vaccine against COVID-19", has raised apprehensions from a number of countries in the West. The UK and the United States have slammed Russia for releasing the vaccine without completing the clinical trials. Both the nations have suggested that they may not procure the vaccine at this stage considering the adverse impact in absence of a robust trial.

Russia, however, has attempted to allay the concerns by claiming that several among its frontline workers have been administered the vaccine doses. President Vladimir Putin had, while announcing the vaccine launch on August 11, said one of his two daughters was the first recipient of the dose.

