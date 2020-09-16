Beijing, September 16: Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson Wang Wenbin on Wednesday informed that they have reported positive results on the phase 3 trial of a COVID-19 vaccine. Apart from this, UAE -- which is part of the phase 3 trial of this Chinese vaccine -- has also reported positive results, reported the Reuters.

Earlier on Tuesday, China Centre for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) had stated that the COVID-19 vaccine -- developed by China -- might be ready for use by the general public by November 2020. As per Chinese authorities, the country has four COVID-19 vaccines in the final stage of clinical trials. The first three were already issued to essential workers in July 2020. COVID-19 Vaccine Update: Novavax Inc Extends Pact With Serum Institute, Will Now Produce 200 Crore Coronavirus Vaccine Doses.

Among other details, the coronavirus vaccine in China is developed by National Pharmaceutical Group (Sinopharm). Both Sinopharm and Sinovac Biotech (US listed) are developing three vaccines, while the fourth one is being developed by CanSino Biologic.

UAE had granted emergency approval for the use of the China-developed vaccine, whose third phase started in July. The authorities have stated that 31,000 volunteers, representing 125 nationalities have been administered the vaccine. Adding more, the authorities have stated that no severe illness has been reported so far apart from mild side-effects.

