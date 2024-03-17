Moscow, March 17: Russian election authorities have said that about 160,000 cyberattacks on the country's remote electronic voting resources were blocked. The attacks were mainly directed toward the voting portal, with 30,000 attacks launched against the monitoring portal for the remote electronic voting system, Ella Pamfilova, head of the Russian Central Election Commission, was quoted as saying on Saturday by Xinhua news agency. Cyberattacks 2024: Hackers To Adopt Methods Like Social Engineering, Deceptive Practices and AI To Influence People To Release Personal Data, Says Report

Pamfilova noted that the cyberattack activity increased significantly on Saturday from Friday and ended in failure. Vadim Kovalev, head of the Public Headquarters for Election Observation in Moscow, said Saturday that cyberattacks on Moscow's information systems were traced to the US and the UK. Cyberattacks in India 2023: Nearly 33% Web Users in India Faced Internet-Born Cyberattack in 2023, Says Report

"We see that most of the servers where the attacks come from are located in the US and the UK, at least it is the way they are detected," Kovalev said. Russia's eighth presidential election is scheduled for March 15-17. Remote electronic voting is introduced to parts of the country for the first time.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 17, 2024 08:21 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).