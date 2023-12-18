Karachi, December 18: Underworld Don and notorious fugitive Dawood Ibrahim have reportedly been hospitalised in Karachi, Pakistan, due to a severe health complication. While unconfirmed reports suggest poisoning as the cause, neither Pakistani nor Indian authorities have officially acknowledged the situation. Dawood Ibrahim, the mastermind behind the 1993 Mumbai bombings that claimed over 250 lives, has been a fugitive for decades, residing in Karachi and avoiding law enforcement efforts globally.

The circumstances surrounding his hospitalisation remain shrouded in secrecy, with speculations mounting about the potential involvement of poison in his sudden health deterioration. Known for his involvement in various criminal activities, including organised crime, terrorism, and drug trafficking, Dawood Ibrahim's health has become a topic of significant speculation. Multiple sources indicate that the 65-year-old underworld don has been in the hospital for two days, receiving treatment for a yet-to-be-disclosed ailment. Dawood Ibrahim Lied About His Divorce, Remarried Pakistani Woman Maizabin, Haseena Parkar's Son Alishah Tells NIA.

As per reports, the hospital is maintaining tight security around Dawood Ibrahim, making him the sole patient on his floor, with access limited to top hospital authorities and his close family members. Previously, in January 2023, Dawood's nephew provided information to the National Investigation Agency, stating that the underworld don had remarried in Pakistan and was living with his family in Karachi. Pakistan Horror: Man Strips Down in Broad Daylight, Sexually Assaults Burqa-Clad Woman in Karachi; Disturbing Video Surfaces.

The revelations included details about his second wife, Maizabin, and their children. Mumbai Police are reportedly seeking more information on Dawood Ibrahim's hospitalisation from his relatives, Alishah Parkar and Sajid Wagle. Meanwhile, the international community remains on alert, given the fugitive's historical involvement in criminal activities and his alleged control over the D-Company's operations, as cited by the Global Terrorism Index.

