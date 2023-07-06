In a horrific incident that took place in Karachi's Gulistan-i-Jauhar in Pakistan, a man on a bike attacked a woman who was walking by the lane. He stopped his two-wheeler on the side of the road, removed his pants, and quickly ran up to the woman to reveal his private parts in front of her and grope her in the broad daylight. A neighbouring CCTV camera captured the whole incident, which has now surfaced online. According to reports, the local police are investigating the situation and taking the required steps to apprehend the offender. Pakistan: Man Harasses Burqa-clad Woman in Islamabad, Gropes Her from Behind in Daylight.

Man Strips Down in Broad Daylight, Sexually Assaults Woman

کراچی گلستان جوہر بلاک 4 میں سرعام لڑکی سے زیادتی کی کوشش لڑکی کی چیخ پکار پر گلی میں میں موجود گارڈز متوجہ ہوئے تو ملزم موٹر سائیکل اسٹارٹ کرکے فرار ہو گیا پولیس کے مطابق گارڈز کے بیانات لے لئیے ہیں اطراف کی سی سی ٹی وی حاصل کی جا رہی ہیں لڑکی کھروں میں کام کرتی ہے تاہم لڑکی نے… pic.twitter.com/WinFqydvXW — Samar Abbas (@Samarjournalist) July 5, 2023

