Donald Trump 74th Birthday: Details on Net Worth of The US President

Donald Trump, the 45th US President, celebrates 74th birthday on June 14. Donald Trump was born on June 14, 1946, in Queens, a borough of New York City. He took charge of his family business in 1971. Trump renamed is business as the Trump Organisation, and expanded its operations from Queens and Brooklyn into Manhattan. As of April 7, 2020, Forbes estimated The US President’s net worth to be USD 2.1 Billion.

On April 7, Forbes released its 34th annual world’s billionaires list. Trump’s estimated wealth dropped dramatically. According to Forbes, Trump’s wealth fell by USD one billion in just a month, and he dropped from 715th on the list to 1001st place. As of March 1, Forbes valued Trump’s net worth at USD 3.1 billion. As markets plunged due to the outbreak of COVID-19, his wealth fell an estimated USD 2.1 billion. Value of Trump’s net worth dropped due to the collapse of the real estate sector. Donald Trump 74th Birthday: Once a Democrat, WWE Stint and More; 5 Lesser Known Facts About Him.

As per New York Times, Trump received at least USD 413 million (2018 prices) from his father's business empire. He is also the beneficiary of several trust funds set up by his father and paternal grandmother. Trump’s set up trust funds of USD One million in 1976 for each of his five children and three grandchildren. The US President received USD 90,000 in 1980 and USD 214,605 in 1981 through the fund. There were allegations that Trump deceived a Forbes reporter during the 1980s about his actual net worth and his share of the family assets in order to appear on the list.

On June 16, 2015, Trump announced his candidacy for President of the United States at Trump Tower in Manhattan. His campaign slogan was “Make America Great Again”. He declared that he was funding his own campaign during the US presidential elections in 2016. After becoming the presumptive Republican nominee, Trump shifted his focus to the general election. He began campaigning against Hillary Clinton, who became the presumptive Democratic nominee on June 2016. Trump's victory in the US President Elections was considered a stunning political upset by experts.

