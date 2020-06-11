Washington, June 11: US President Donald Trump has praised a letter sent to him by one of Pope Francis's most virulent opponents, who claims Black Lives Matter protests and the coronavirus crisis are a political conspiracy.

Italian archbishop Carlo Maria Vigano, a former Vatican envoy to Washington, is notorious for his accusations of corruption and abuse at the highest levels of the Vatican, including against the pope. Donald Trump Authorises Sanctions Against International Criminal Court Officials Who Prosecute US Troops.

"So honored by Archbishop Vigano's incredible letter to me. I hope everyone, religious or not, reads it!" Trump tweeted late Wednesday, including a link to the letter, published on ultra-conservative Catholic website LifeSite. Retired Vigano, who gained a following after calling on the pope to resign in 2018, said the world was witnessing "the formation of two opposing sides... the children of light and the children of darkness".

So honored by Archbishop Viganò’s incredible letter to me. I hope everyone, religious or not, reads it! https://t.co/fVhkCz89g5 — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 10, 2020

He said the protests following the death of George Floyd in the US were "instrumental to the purposes of those who would like to see someone elected in the upcoming presidential elections who embodies the goals of the deep state".

Vigano said "investigations already under way" would also "reveal the true responsibility of those who managed the COVID emergency not only in the area of health care but also in politics, the economy, and the media".

He blamed it on a "colossal operation of social engineering". US Top Military General Mark Milley Apologises For Appearing in Donald Trump's Church Photo-Op in Army Fatigue.

He also defended Trump's controversial decision to pose in front of a church near the White House, holding up a bible, after the area was forcibly cleared of anti-racism protesters. Vigano has the support of the Catholic Church's ultra-conservative wing, who are notoriously opposed to Pope Francis.

