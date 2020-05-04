Donald Trump Revises US Coronavirus Death Toll Estimate Again, Says It Could Reach 80,000 to 90,000

US President Donald Trump (Photo Credits: ANI)

Washington, May 4: President Donald Trump on Sunday revised the US death toll due to coronavirus and said that it could reach 80,000 to 90,000, which is a considerable upward shift from his last estimate a month ago. According to a CNN report, when asked about his shifting estimates, he was quoted saying, "I used to say 65,000 and now I'm saying 80 or 90 and it goes up and it goes up rapidly."

This projection comes after US President had said last month that the estimated death toll due to coronavirus would be between 50,000 to 60,000 at a White House press briefing. According to Worldometers website, the death toll in the US due to COVID-19 has reached 68,598 so far. The total number of coronavirus cases in the country has increased to 1,188,122. Donald Trump Says US Will Have COVID-19 Vaccine by 'End of 2020'.

On Sunday, Donald Trump reiterated that America grew to be the greatest economy the world has ever seen and 'we will do it again'. He assured people that the rapid spread of Coronavirus across the world is a tragedy that should never have happened. Trump also said that US will go to the bottom of why the novel coronavirus spread ay this rapid rate.

Trump thanked thousands of Americans, including those with serious illnesses such as cancer, who have helped slow the spread of Coronavirus by delaying procedures and treatment. He said, "We must safely reopen our country and hospitals soon—we owe it to those who have made these sacrifices."

On Sunday, US President expressed confidence that a vaccine for coronavirus could be available by the end of the year."I think we'll have a vaccine by the end of the year," Trump said at a Fox News virtual town hall. The search for a vaccine for coronavirus infection has already intensified around the globe.