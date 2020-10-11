Washington, October 11: US President Donald Trump wanted to do a Superman stunt while he left the Walter Reed Medical Center following his coronavirus treatment. According to a report by the New York Times, Trump wanted to wear a Superman t-shirt under his normal shirt, as a sign to probably show that he was strong as the superhero. The report states that while Trump was undergoing COVID-19 treatment at the Walter Reed National Military Medical Center, he had expressed a desire to stage a release-day stunt. Donald Trump Says 'Don't Be Afraid of COVID-19'.

Moreover, during his three-day stay at the hospital, several photo calls made from inside the hospital's presidential suite, the 74-year-old US President toyed with the idea of linking himself to Superman. As per sources aware of the news, Trump would rip open his button-down shirt to reveal the Superman t-shirt he was to wear underneath it. By doing so, the move was meant to be a 'symbol of strength’. However, Trump abandoned the stunt idea before leaving the hospital on October 5. Donald Trump No Longer Considered Transmission Risk to Others, Says His Doctor.

Trump and the First Lady Melania Trump had tested positive for COVID19 on October 1. Trump was admitted to a military hospital on October 2 for the treatment of deadly coronavirus, which so far has killed nearly 2,10,000 Americans. Trump was given the anti-viral drug remdesivir and was also administered with an experimental Regeneron antibody cocktail. He then left the hospital for good on October 5 after meeting all standard hospital discharge criteria. He was soon discharged with further treatment to be received at the White House.

When he was back at the White House, the official residence of the US president, Trump climbed up the South Portico stairs instead of the elevators to go to his residence, showing his fitness. In a mass email to his supporters after his arrival at the White House, Trump asked them not to be afraid of COVID-19. On Saturday, Trump made his first appearance at a public event at the White House since the September 26 Rose Garden 'superspreader' event.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Oct 11, 2020 01:32 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).