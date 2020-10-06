Washington, October 6: US President Donald Trump was discharged from the hospital after being treated for coronavirus on Monday evening. According to an AFP report, shortly after leaving the hospital, he called on Americans to "get out there", but to be careful of the virus that has killed more than 200,000 in the US. In a video on Twitter, Trump said, "Don't let it dominate your life -- get out there, be careful. Now I'm better, maybe I'm immune, I don't know."

President Donald Trump after returning to White House removed his mask to pose for photos on a balcony before walking into the residence. He removed his mask, flashed thumbs-up with both hands and saluted for several seconds. “Don’t be afraid of COVID," he said in a tweet. “Don’t let it dominate your life." Donald Trump Discharged, Returns to White House After 4-day Stay at Hospital Where US President Was Treated For COVID-19.

Trump says 'Don't be afraid of COVID-19, Don't let it dominate your life; Watch Video:

Trump didn’t speak to reporters at the White House and only said “thank you very much" to those gathered at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center before boarding the presidential helicopter. “We’ll be back on the campaign trail soon!!!" Trump tweeted before leaving the hospital.

The president received a fourth dose of an antiviral drug, Remdesivir, at Walter Reed before he was discharged and will get a fifth dose at the White House. Trump “may not entirely be out of the woods" but the rest of his care can safely be performed at the White House, said White House physician Sean Conley.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Oct 06, 2020 09:32 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).