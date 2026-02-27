Dubai Gold Rate Today: 18K, 22K, 24K Gold Prices for February 27

New Delhi, February 27: Gold prices in Dubai recorded mild gains on Friday, February 27, 2026, tracking firm global bullion cues and currency movements. The precious metal continued to trade near recent highs as investors monitored US dollar trends, Treasury yield movements and evolving interest rate expectations. Retail demand across the UAE remained steady, lending support to prices despite cautious global sentiment. Check out the 18K, 21K, 22K and 24K Dubai gold rate today, February 27, in AED, USD and INR below.

Market participants are closely watching global macroeconomic indicators and geopolitical developments, which remain key drivers of short term price direction. Buyers in Dubai are advised to track daily rate fluctuations before making major purchases, as volatility persists in the international gold market. Dubai Gold Rate Today: 18K, 22K, 24K Gold Prices for February 26.

Dubai Gold Price Today, February 27, 2026

Purity Unit Price (AED) Price (USD) Price (INR) 24K 1 Gram 628.00 171.00 15,480 24K 10 Grams 6,280.00 1,710.00 1,54,800 24K 1 Tola 7,340.00 1,999.00 1,80,650 22K 1 Gram 581.50 158.50 14,320 22K 10 Grams 5,815.00 1,585.00 1,43,200 22K 1 Tola 6,805.00 1,853.00 1,67,450 21K 1 Gram 558.00 152.00 13,740 21K 10 Grams 5,580.00 1,520.00 1,37,400 21K 1 Tola 6,550.00 1,785.00 1,61,900 18K 1 Gram 478.00 130.30 11,780 18K 10 Grams 4,780.00 1,303.00 1,17,800 18K 1 Tola 5,620.00 1,532.00 1,38,550

Note: Gold rates are indicative and exclude making charges, VAT, GST, TCS and other applicable levies. Local retail prices may vary slightly.

With international bullion markets remaining sensitive to currency fluctuations and macroeconomic data releases, Dubai gold prices are expected to stay reactive in the near term. Buyers should monitor live updates and compare rates across retailers before making significant purchases to secure the best value.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Feb 27, 2026 09:06 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).