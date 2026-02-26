Chennai, February 26: Gold prices in Dubai witnessed marginal fluctuations on Thursday, February 26, 2026, mirroring mixed trends in the global bullion market. The precious metal continued to hover near recent highs as investors tracked movements in the US dollar, Treasury yields and evolving interest rate expectations. Retail demand across the UAE remained stable, offering support to prices despite cautious international sentiment. Check out the 18K, 21K, 22K and 24K Dubai gold rate today, February 26, in AED, USD and INR below.

Market participants are closely monitoring global economic indicators and geopolitical developments, which continue to influence short term price direction. Buyers in Dubai are advised to keep a watch on daily rate movements before making major purchases, as volatility persists in the international gold market. Dubai Gold Rate Today: 18K, 22K, 24K Gold Prices for February 24.

Dubai Gold Price Today, February 26, 2026

Purity Unit Price (AED) Price (USD) Price (INR) 24K 1 Gram 626.00 170.50 15,420 24K 10 Grams 6,260.00 1,705.00 1,54,200 24K 1 Tola 7,315.00 1,992.00 1,79,950 22K 1 Gram 579.75 158.00 14,260 22K 10 Grams 5,797.50 1,580.00 1,42,600 22K 1 Tola 6,780.00 1,846.00 1,66,850 21K 1 Gram 556.00 151.45 13,690 21K 10 Grams 5,560.00 1,514.50 1,36,900 21K 1 Tola 6,525.00 1,778.00 1,61,200 18K 1 Gram 476.50 129.90 11,720 18K 10 Grams 4,765.00 1,299.00 1,17,200 18K 1 Tola 5,595.00 1,525.00 1,37,850

Note: Gold rates are indicative and exclude making charges, VAT, GST, TCS and other applicable levies. Local retail prices may vary slightly.

With international bullion markets remaining sensitive to currency movements and macroeconomic data, Dubai gold prices are expected to remain reactive in the near term. Buyers should track live updates and compare rates across retailers before making significant purchases.

