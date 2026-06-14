Dubai Gold Rate Today: 18K, 22K, 24K Gold Prices for June 14, 2026

Retail gold prices (gold rates) in Dubai are holding steady on Sunday, June 14, 2026, tracking a quiet weekend for global bullion markets. The price of 24-carat gold opens at AED 508.50 per gram, unchanged from Saturday’s closing figures following a volatile week of trading. Similarly, the highly sought-after 22-carat jewellery-grade gold remains stabilised at AED 470.75 per gram. Because international markets, including the London Bullion Market Association (LBMA) and global futures exchanges, pause operations over the weekend, local retail rates in the UAE remain frozen until trading restarts on Monday morning.

Scroll below to see the 18K, 21K, 22K and 24K Dubai gold rate (gold prices) of today, June 14, in AED, USD and INR. Gold Rate Today, June 14, 2026: Check 22K and 24K Gold Prices in Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai and Other Cities.

Dubai Gold Rates Today, June 14, 2026

The table below provides a detailed breakdown of retail gold prices across major purities (24K, 22K, 21K, and 18K) for 1 gram, 10 grams, and 1 tola (equivalent to 11.6638 grams). Rates are calculated using the standard fixed peg of 1 USD = 3.6725 AED and an approximate spot conversion of 1 AED = 26.15 INR.

Purity / Weight UAE Dirham (AED) US Dollar (USD) Indian Rupee (INR) 24-Karat Gold Per Gram AED 508.50 USD 138.46 INR 13,297 Per 10 Grams AED 5,085.00 USD 1,384.60 INR 1,32,973 Per 1 Tola AED 5,931.05 USD 1,614.99 INR 1,55,097 22-Karat Gold Per Gram AED 470.75 USD 128.18 INR 12,310 Per 10 Grams AED 4,707.50 USD 1,281.80 INR 1,23,101 Per 1 Tola AED 5,490.72 USD 1,495.09 INR 1,43,582 21-Karat Gold Per Gram AED 451.50 USD 122.94 INR 11,807 Per 10 Grams AED 4,515.00 USD 1,229.40 INR 1,18,067 Per 1 Tola AED 5,266.24 USD 1,433.97 INR 1,37,712 18-Karat Gold Per Gram AED 387.00 USD 05.38 INR 10,120 Per 10 Grams AED 3,870.00 USD 1,053.80 INR 1,01,201 Per 1 Tola AED 4,513.88 USD 1,229.10 INR 1,18,038

Market Note: The prices above reflect the baseline retail rates distributed across the Dubai Gold & Jewellery Group network. Final showroom prices will vary slightly based on localised making charges, design intricacy, and applicable value-added tax (VAT).

Review of Weekly Market Drivers

The current stabilisation follows a turbulent week for the safe-haven asset. Gold prices fell significantly toward the middle of the week, hitting a localised bottom on Wednesday, June 10, when 24-carat gold dropped to AED 492.50 per gram due to persistent inflation data and rising anxieties around potential US Federal Reserve interest rate hikes. However, bargain buying and physical demand ahead of the weekend helped the precious metal recover by nearly 3.2 per cent between Thursday and Friday evening, pulling the retail rate back above the AED 500 threshold.

The Indo-Dubai Shopping Factor

Despite recent fluctuations, Dubai's retail jewellery sector continues to witness healthy consumer traffic, particularly from South Asian tourists. Due to heavy import duties and local agricultural cess structures imposed on bullion within India, 10 grams of 24-carat gold purchased in Dubai remains substantially lower than domestic Indian market prices. Dubai Gold Rate Today: 18K, 22K, 24K Gold Prices for June 13, 2026.

This persistent tax-driven price gap ensures that Dubai maintains its competitive edge as a primary global hub for casual jewellery buyers and institutional bullion investors alike. Local jewellers expect steady traffic throughout the Sunday holiday before global market openings dictate a new price direction on Monday morning.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 14, 2026 10:35 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).