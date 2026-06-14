Gold Rate Today, June 14, 2026: Check 22K and 24K Gold Prices in Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai and Other Cities

Retail gold prices (gold rates) across India remained steady on Sunday, June 14, holding onto consecutive gains achieved late last week. According to the market tracker website GoodReturns, the average domestic price for 24-carat gold stands flat at INR 14,908 per gram, positioning the standard 10-gram rate at INR 1,49,080. Similarly, the retail rate for 22-carat gold - primarily used for jewellery manufacturing - is stable at INR 13,665 per gram, or INR 1,36,650 per 10 grams. Because the Multi Commodity Exchange of India (MCX) is closed over the weekend, physical market rates are moving sideways based on Friday's closing markers and regional retail shifts.

Scroll down to check the gold rate today, June 14, in Delhi, Chennai, Mumbai, Kolkata, Lucknow, Pune, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Jodhpur, Jaipur, Srinagar, Noida, Ghaziabad, Gurugram and Ahmedabad. Gold Rate Today, June 13, 2026: Check 22K and 24K Gold Prices in Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai and Other Cities.

Retail Gold Prices Across Major Cities

While base rates are uniform, local bullion market prices vary slightly due to regional transportation dynamics and state-specific taxation structure. The retail landscape across key metros displays minor variances:

Delhi: The national capital maintains slightly higher pricing, with 24-carat gold retailing at INR 14,923 per 10 grams and 22-carat gold at INR 13,680 per 10 grams.

The national capital maintains slightly higher pricing, with 24-carat gold retailing at INR 14,923 per 10 grams and 22-carat gold at INR 13,680 per 10 grams. Mumbai & Kolkata: Prices match the national baseline exactly, tracking at INR 1,49,080 for 24-carat and INR 1,36,650 for 22-carat per 10 grams.

Prices match the national baseline exactly, tracking at INR 1,49,080 for 24-carat and INR 1,36,650 for 22-carat per 10 grams. Chennai: In line with historical local demand patterns, Chennai retains the highest rates among metros, sitting at INR 1,51,200 for 24-carat and INR 1,38,600 for 22-carat per 10 grams.

In line with historical local demand patterns, Chennai retains the highest rates among metros, sitting at INR 1,51,200 for 24-carat and INR 1,38,600 for 22-carat per 10 grams. Bengaluru & Hyderabad: Southern tech hubs mirror the national averages, offering 24-carat gold at INR 1,49,080 and 22-carat at INR 1,36,650 per 10 grams.

Gold Rate Today, June 14, 2026

City 22K Gold (per 10g) 24K Gold (per 10g) Delhi INR 1,36,800 INR 1,49,230 Mumbai INR 1,36,650 INR 1,49,080 Chennai INR 1,38,600 INR 1,51,200 Ahmedabad INR 1,36,700 INR 1,49,130 Kolkata INR 1,36,650 INR 1,49,080 Bengaluru INR 1,36,650 INR 1,49,080 Hyderabad INR 1,36,650 INR 1,49,080 Jaipur INR 1,36,800 INR 1,49,230 Pune INR 1,36,650 INR 1,49,080 Noida INR 1,36,800 INR 1,49,230 Gurugram INR 1,36,800 INR 1,49,230 Ghaziabad INR 1,36,800 INR 1,49,230 Lucknow INR 1,36,800 INR 1,49,230 Bhopal INR 1,36,700 INR 1,49,130 Jodhpur INR 1,36,360* INR 1,45,830* Srinagar INR 1,36,360* INR 1,45,830*

Major Jewelry Chain Pricing

Leading national jewellery brands have adjusted their retail rates to align with the weekend stabilisation. Tanishq quotes a premium retail rate, pricing 22-carat gold at INR 13,710 per gram and 24-carat at INR 14,956 per gram. Meanwhile, competitors Malabar Gold & Diamonds and Joyalukkas have structured their rates closer to the physical spot average, pricing 22-carat gold at INR 13,665 per gram and 24-carat gold at INR 14,907 per gram. Dubai Gold Rate Today: 18K, 22K, 24K Gold Prices for June 13, 2026.

Market Performance and Trends

The current stability follows an unpredictable week for the precious metal. Gold experienced a sharp INR 75,200 correction over a four-day slide earlier in June, but rebounded significantly by roughly 2.6 per cent over Thursday and Friday. This recovery was heavily supported by global spot market strength and widespread value-based bargain buying from domestic retail consumers looking to capitalize on lower entry points.

Market analysts note that consumers purchasing physical ornaments should factor in that the stated GoodReturns rates do not account for individual jeweler making charges, Local Goods and Services Tax (GST), or specific jewelry shop levies. Live trading on the MCX will resume when the markets open on Monday morning.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (Good Returns), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 14, 2026 08:49 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).