Mumbai, March 26: Gold prices in Dubai remained under pressure on Thursday, March 26, 2026, continuing the downward trend seen in global bullion markets. A strong US dollar and elevated bond yields continued to weigh on the precious metal, limiting its appeal as a safe haven despite ongoing geopolitical developments in West Asia. Check out the 18K, 21K, 22K and 24K Dubai gold rate today, March 26, in AED, USD and INR below.

Retail demand across the UAE remained mixed, with cautious buying in jewellery markets. Some investors showed interest at lower price levels, but overall sentiment stayed subdued. Traders continued to track global cues such as currency movements and interest rate expectations, which directly influence Dubai gold prices. Gold Rate Today, March 26, 2026: Check 22K and 24K Gold Prices in Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai and Other Cities.

Market participants are closely watching inflation data and central bank signals for further direction. Analysts expect gold to remain volatile in the near term and advise buyers to monitor daily price movements before making purchases. Dubai Gold Rate Today: 18K, 22K, 24K Gold Prices for March 25, 2026.

Dubai Gold Price Today, March 26, 2026

Purity Unit Price (AED) Price (USD) Price (INR) 24K 1 Gram 541.20 147.30 13,660 24K 10 Grams 5,412.00 1,473.00 1,36,600 24K 1 Tola 6,325.00 1,720.00 1,59,400 22K 1 Gram 501.10 136.20 12,650 22K 10 Grams 5,011.00 1,362.00 1,26,500 22K 1 Tola 5,855.00 1,595.00 1,48,200 21K 1 Gram 480.60 130.70 12,130 21K 10 Grams 4,806.00 1,307.00 1,21,300 21K 1 Tola 5,600.00 1,525.00 1,41,400 18K 1 Gram 411.50 111.80 10,360 18K 10 Grams 4,115.00 1,118.00 1,03,600 18K 1 Tola 4,795.00 1,305.00 1,21,200

Note: Gold rates are indicative and exclude making charges, VAT, GST, TCS and other applicable levies. Local retail prices may vary depending on jewellers and market demand.

With global bullion markets still under pressure from a stronger dollar and rising yields, Dubai gold prices may continue to remain volatile in the near term. Buyers are advised to monitor live rates and compare prices across retailers to ensure the best value.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 26, 2026 09:26 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).