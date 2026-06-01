Dubai Gold Rate Today: 18K, 22K, 24K Gold Prices on June 1, 2026

Gold rate in Dubai maintained a steady stance on Monday, June 1, mirroring subtle balancing acts within the international bullion markets. According to regional retail market indicators, 24-carat gold settled at AED 541.25 per gram, repeating the previous session's late metrics. Scroll below to see the 18K, 21K, 22K and 24K Dubai gold rate (gold prices) of today, June 1, in AED, USD and INR.

The retail stability comes on the heels of a mild mid-week recovery, contrasting against a broader monthly cooling trend that has pulled the precious metal down from historic peaks established earlier in the quarter.

Dubai Gold Rates As of June 1, 2026

To assist retail consumers and cross-border buyers evaluating overall transactional expenses, the table below converts current base market rates across multiple standard purities and weight metrics. Calculations are evaluated against the current official spot exchange rates of 1 AED = 0.2723 USD and 1 AED = 26.0913 INR (with 1 Tola systematically standardised at exactly 11.6638 grams).

Purity / Unit Price in UAE Dirham (AED) Price in US Dollar (USD) Price in Indian Rupee (INR) 24-Carat Per Gram AED 541.25 USD 147.38 INR 14,121.92 Per 10 Grams AED 5,412.50 USD 1,473.79 INR 1,41,219.16 Per 1 Tola AED 6,312.93 USD 1,718.97 INR 1,64,712.50 22-Carat Per Gram AED 501.25 USD 136.49 INR 13,078.26 Per 10 Grams AED 5,012.50 USD 1,364.87 INR 1,30,782.64 Per 1 Tola AED 5,846.48 USD 1,591.96 INR 1,52,542.06 21-Carat Per Gram AED 480.50 USD 130.84 INR 12,536.87 Per 10 Grams AED 4,805.00 USD 1,308.37 INR 1,25,368.70 Per 1 Tola AED 5,604.46 USD 1,526.06 INR 1,46,226.70 18-Carat Per Gram AED 412.00 USD 112.19 INR 10,749.62 Per 10 Grams AED 4,120.00 USD 1,121.85 INR 1,07,496.16 Per 1 Tola AED 4,805.49 USD 1,308.50 INR 1,25,381.56

Retail Note: The figures published above reflect the raw, tax-exclusive over-the-counter base rates. Final commercial transactions completed at local retail showrooms are subject to individual factory making charges and the standard 5 per cent UAE Value Added Tax (VAT), though outbound international tourists may claim eligible VAT refunds at departure ports.

Gold Market Trends and Price Consolidation

Following a period of notable volatility driven by shifting macroeconomic indicators, retail prices across the United Arab Emirates have entered a consolidation phase. Commercial data indicates that while 24-carat precious metal remains pinned at the AED 541.25 line, the consumer-heavy 22-carat gold option is holding ground at AED 501.25 per gram.

Market operators indicate that retail activity across the historic Dubai Gold Souk remains consistent, as the current price plateaus offer a predictable entry window for both regional buyers and outbound tourists. Financial analysts attribute the current price levelling to a temporary cooling of global macroeconomic triggers. Earlier in 2026, severe maritime bottlenecks and safe-haven asset reallocation pushed spot gold prices to record heights.

However, recent weeks have seen a stabilisation in energy transport costs alongside a firmer US Dollar, which traditionally exerts downward pressure on dollar-denominated bullion assets. Because the UAE Dirham (AED) is structurally pegged to the US Dollar, local retail rates react directly to international spot shifts, insulating the regional market from standalone currency volatility while remaining fully responsive to global investor sentiments.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 01, 2026 10:14 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).