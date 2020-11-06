Paris, November 6: French President Emmanuel Macron on Friday decried an attack on the Kabul University carried out by the Islamic State terrorist group (ISIS, also known as IS) in the Afghan capital earlier this week.

On Monday, a group of gunmen stormed the university premises and opened fire at students, killing at least 22 people and wounding several dozen others, according to the Afghan government. Three attackers were eliminated by the security forces. Gunmen Open Fire Inside Kabul University, 6 Injured.

"I condemn in the strongest terms the terrorist attack claimed by ISIS on Kabul University and, after that of an education center. My thoughts are with the victims and their loved ones. Education is a universal good for humanity that we must all protect together," Macron tweeted.

Earlier in October, another IS-claimed terrorist attack occurred in an educational centre in the west of Kabul. The suicide bombing left over 20 people dead and dozens of injured.