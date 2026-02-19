Grammy Award-winning musician Ricky Kej has concluded a high-profile three-day diplomatic tour as a guest of French President Emmanuel Macron. Kej, who maintains a close personal friendship with the French leader, travelled from France to Mumbai and Delhi aboard the presidential aircraft as part of an official delegation.

Ricky Kej Joins Brigitte Macron at Humayun’s Tomb Visit

The visit, which integrated cultural soft power with high-level diplomacy, saw Kej accompanying First Lady Brigitte Macron on a tour of Humayun’s Tomb on Thursday. The cultural excursion took place while President Macron participated in the India AI Impact Summit 2026 at Bharat Mandapam, underscoring the deep artistic and technological ties between the two nations.

Ricky Kej Opens Up on Bond With President

The relationship between the musician and the President dates back to 2022, when Macron hosted a dinner for Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Paris. Since then, Kej has been a frequent performer in France, fostering a connection built on mutual respect for the arts. "I have known the President since 2022," Kej told HT City. "I was invited for this three-day delegation, and as I was in France, I joined him on his Presidential plane. It was good to spend time with them." Kej spoke warmly of the couple’s approach to their guests and staff on the flight. “Both of them are very generous and very kind human beings. I also had the opportunity to have dinner with him in the plane's conference room,” he added.

Ricky Kej Teases Possible Future Collaboration

President Macron, who studied music in his youth, reportedly shares a technical fascination with musical composition. Kej noted that this background makes the President a unique listener who "understands all forms of music." During the trip, Kej utilised a portable "hotel room studio" to compose a new track, which he immediately shared with Macron. "I made a song... a laptop and a mobile set-up that I always carry with me – and sent it to him. He really liked it, which I will be releasing soon. It’s a universal music piece," Kej revealed. Looking ahead, the composer even hinted at a future professional collaboration. "I'm hoping that someday I'll be able to do a collaboration with him. Maybe after he retires," Kej remarked.

Ricky Kej Praises Macron’s Public Engagement

In New Delhi, Kej joined the presidential party at an event at the French Institute before accompanying the First Lady to the 16th-century Mughal monument, Humayun’s Tomb. Observers noted that despite the rigid schedule of the AI Summit, the delegation prioritised cultural exchange. Kej expressed his admiration for the President’s patience during the visit, particularly his willingness to engage with the public. “He did not leave the venue till he actually spoke to every single person who wanted to speak to him—not like a 'hi-bye' or take a picture, but a proper conversation,” Kej observed. “That is very rare to see nowadays... he's very interested in listening to everybody and learning from everybody.” The visit also marked the inauguration of the India-France Year of Innovation, as France and India continue to expand their partnership across cinema, technology, and environmental sustainability.

