Something that some of you may have been waiting for is happening. Yes, towards the end of 2020 comes a revelation that the aliens we may have been waiting for are already among us! Former Israeli space chief general Haim Eshed revealed of a 'Galactic Federation' of aliens that is hiding within humanity, as people are not ready for them. Wow, aren't you already looking at meeting aliens? And we get it if you want to know what is Galactic Federation? Read on to know what exactly is this federation and should you be worried. Do you think the monoliths could be aliens doing, as some predict?

Haim Eshed was the head of Israel's space security programme. He was in the field for about three decades and in an interview with Israeli newspaper he revealed some "secrets" about aliens. He described the extra-terrestrials exist as a "Galactic Federation" which runs an underground base on red planet Mars. Moreover, they have a secret pact with Washington! He adds that these aliens are hiding within humanity and not showing themselves because humans are not ready. Meanwhile, a study last year found extraterrestrial life on 4 earth-like planets in the universe.

He says, they will not come out in the open until humans have evolved. "They have been waiting for humanity to evolve and reach a stage where we will generally understand what space and spaceships are." He reveals more about a contract with the US government and aliens which allows them to do experiments here. He goes on to state that Donald Trump was about to reveal more secrets about this Galactic Federation but the aliens stopped them. They do not want to cause mass-hysteria.

Remember when last year people wanted to willingly storm Area 51 and look for these alien creatures? Well, at this point of 2020, we feel more people are anticipating their presence on the planet after all that has been through. What do you think?

