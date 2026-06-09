Galle Water Cut: NWSDB Announces 14-Hour Water Supply Shutdown in Galle Municipal Council Area on June 10

The National Water Supply and Drainage Board (NWSDB) has announced that a 14-hour water cut will be implemented across the Galle Municipal Council area on Wednesday, June 10. The utility board stated that the temporary suspension is necessary to accommodate urgent and essential maintenance work. Residents in the affected areas are advised to store sufficient water in advance of the scheduled disruption.

Affected Areas and Timeline of Galle Water Cut

According to an official directive released by the NWSDB, the water supply interruption is scheduled to begin at 9:00 AM on Wednesday and is expected to last until 11:00 PM the same evening. The disruption will entirely impact consumers living within the administrative boundaries of the Galle Municipal Council. Bengaluru Couple Swims From Sri Lanka to India in 11 Hours, Creates History (Watch Videos).

Reason for the Water Supply Disruption

The NWSDB clarified that the shutdown is required to facilitate critical engineering and system maintenance activities at the Wakwella Water Treatment Plant. The facility serves as a primary water purification and distribution hub for the coastal city of Galle. The board expressed regret over the inconvenience caused to consumers and noted that technical teams will work to complete the service upgrades within the stipulated timeframe to ensure a prompt restoration of services.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 09, 2026 11:18 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).