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In a remarkable display of grit and partnership, Bengaluru-based IT professionals Danish Abdi and Vrushali Prasade have scripted history by becoming the first couple to complete a side-by-side open-water swim across the Palk Strait. The duo covered a distance of approximately 32 kilometers, traveling from Talaimannar in Sri Lanka to Dhanushkodi in India in just 10 hours and 45 minutes.

The expedition began in the pitch-black waters of the Sri Lankan coast at approximately 4:30 AM on May 7. Navigating the historic "Ram Setu" route, the couple battled turbulent maritime conditions for nearly 11 hours before reaching the Indian shores at 3:15 PM. Their achievement has since gone viral, drawing widespread acclaim across social media platforms. Desi Swimming Pool Using Jugaad Video! This Couple’s Makeshift Pool Beats the Summer Heat and Wins the Internet, Instagram Reels Go Viral (Watch).

The journey was fraught with natural obstacles, including unpredictable wind patterns and powerful ocean currents that repeatedly threatened to push the swimmers off course. On social media, the couple shared footage of the grueling crossing, noting that "strong currents pushed us away" and describing the experience as a "tough day out in the water." Despite the physical toll, they maintained a synchronized pace throughout the crossing.

The feat is particularly notable given the couple’s journey into the sport; both Danish and Vrushali only began learning to swim seriously four years ago. According to the duo, the presence of one another provided the essential emotional and mental strength required to endure the isolation of the open sea. North Ireland Makes History With First Same-Sex Marriage in the Country, Watch Video of Lesbian Couple Taking Vows.

Bengaluru Couple Makes History With 11-Hour Swim From Sri Lanka to India

For safety, the swim was conducted under the strict supervision of a support team that included paramedics, observers, and personnel from the Indian Coast Guard. The couple credited their successful crossing to a rigorous training regimen under their coaches and expressed hope that their journey would inspire more people to explore the challenges of open-water swimming.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 5 TruLY Score 5 – Trustworthy | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 5 on LatestLY. It is verified through official sources (Official Instagram Account of Vrushali & Danish ). The information is thoroughly cross-checked and confirmed. You can confidently share this article with your friends and family, knowing it is trustworthy and reliable.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 12, 2026 10:38 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).