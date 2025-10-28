Beijing, October 28: In what could be a game-changer for millions struggling with hair loss, scientists at National Taiwan University have created a rub-on serum that regrows hair in as little as 20 days. Early lab tests on mice showed rapid and visible regrowth, with the formula made from naturally derived fatty acids that are safe for human use.

The research team, led by Professor Sung-Jan Lin, discovered that their serum could regenerate hair follicles by activating fat cells beneath the skin, the same cells that play a key role in hair growth. In lab tests, bald mice grew a full coat of fur within three weeks after applying the formula. Remarkably, the professor even tested an early version on himself, further proving the serum’s safety. Artificial Pregnancy: Scientists Create World’s First Humanoid Robot Capable of Carrying Human Baby to Full Term in China, Prototype To Launch by 2026.

Published in Cell Metabolism under the study titled “Adipocyte lipolysis activates epithelial stem cells for hair regeneration through fatty acid metabolic signaling,” the research explains how mild skin injury or inflammation can trigger hair growth, a condition known as hypertrichosis.

By applying a mild irritant to shaved mice, researchers found that immune cells signalled fat cells to release fatty acids, which in turn “woke up” dormant hair follicle stem cells, jumpstarting growth in previously bald areas. Breakthrough in ED Treatment: Chinese Scientists Develop 3D-Printed Male Sex Organ To Treat Erectile Dysfunction.

The serum is packed with oleic acid and palmitoleic acid, natural fatty acids found in human fat tissue and plant oils. These compounds proved just as effective as inflammation-induced methods but without irritation.

The team has since patented the formula and plans to begin human clinical trials soon. If successful, this product could become the first over-the-counter, non-invasive solution for hair loss

