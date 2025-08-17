Mumbai, August 17: What if a robot could act like a surrogate, carry a human baby to full term, and give birth? Scientists in China claim to have developed technology that could make this a reality by using a humanoid robot equipped with an artificial womb. The fetus would grow inside the robot, receiving nutrients through a tube, while the gestation process is closely monitored. Dr Zhang Qifeng, founder of Kaiwa Technology based in Guangzhou, China, says the project is already in a "mature stage," with a prototype expected to launch by 2026.

As per The Telegraph report, the humanoid robot is designed to mimic the entire pregnancy process, from conception to delivery, though the exact method of fertilisation using human eggs and sperm has not been disclosed. The developing fetus would be surrounded by artificial amniotic fluid to create a womb-like environment, replicating conditions necessary for healthy growth. Dr Zhang explained that the robot could interact with a human to achieve pregnancy, combining advanced robotics with reproductive science. What Is Artificial Blood? Know All About the Universally Compatible Lab-Made Blood Substitute Developed by Scientists in Japan.

The humanoid could provide an alternative for couples and individuals unable or unwilling to undergo traditional pregnancy, while also potentially reducing health risks associated with gestation. The project also builds on prior research, such as experiments where premature lambs were kept alive in artificial wombs, demonstrating that gestation outside the human body is technically feasible. Super Earth Discovered: Scientists Discover HD 20794 D Orbiting Sun-Like Star Just 20 Light Years From Earth.

The humanoid robot prototype is expected to be available for sale around 100,000 yuan (approximately USD 14,000) by 2026, making it a potentially accessible option for those seeking alternative reproductive methods. However, the innovation has already sparked ethical debates, with critics raising concerns about fetal-maternal bonding, psychological impacts, and the broader implications of artificial gestation.

