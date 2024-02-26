The first-ever case of bird flu has been reported in Antarctica. According to BNO News, bird flu has been found in mainland Antarctica for the first time. The report of bird flu in Antarctica has led scientists to fear ecological disaster. According to a report in Times Now, researchers from the Severo Ochoa Molecular Biology Center of the Higher Council for Scientific Research (CSIC) are working to prevent the transmission of the virus to humans. In an official statement, the Ministry of Science, Technology and Innovation said that a group of scientists found the virus in two samples of dead skuas. A scientist confirmed the presence of the virus on February 24.

