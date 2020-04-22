Imran Khan Coronavirus Test Result: Pakistan PM Tests Negative, Confirms Pak Government

Pakistan PM Imran Khan (Photo Credits: Getty Images)

Islamabad, April 22: Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan has tested negative for the novel coronavirus, announced the country's top health official on Wednesday. Khan's samples were tested as he had came in close contact with a person who later tested positive for COVID-19. The test results come as a major relief for the nation, which is already facing a strenuous battle against the contagious disease. Donald Trump Speaks to Pakistan PM Imran Khan, Discusses Developments in COVID-19 Fight and Bilateral Issues.

Although Khan had not developed any symptoms related to the disease, his testing was necessitated as he had met Faisal Edhi, the head of charitable group Edhi Foundation, last week. Edhi tested positive for coronavirus on Tuesday, which sparked an alarm among the authorities close to the Pakistan Prime Minister.

"Prime Minister Imran Khan was tested today for SARS-CoV-2 (the virus strain that causes coronavirus disease 2019 [COVID-19]. I am happy to report that his test is negative," Zafar Mirza, State Minister of Health of Pakistan said.

Khan's samples were tested at the Shaukat Khanum Memorial Cancer Hospital. The report was brought out in less than 24 hours after the samples were sent for tests. Meanwhile, Edhi's condition was also stated to be improving with the symptoms of COVID-19 subsiding.

The number of coronavirus cases across the country rose to 10,072, according to officials. Pakistan's Punjab province has reported 4,331 cases, Sindh has 3,373, Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa 1,345, Balochistan 495, Gilgit-Baltistan 283, Islamabad 194 and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir 51 patients. So far, 118,020 tests have been done nationwide, including 5,647 in the last 24 hours. A total of 2,156 patients have recovered.