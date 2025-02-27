New York, February 27: A teacher has been accused of sexually assaulting at least 10 boys after drugging them and showing them her at-home stripper pole and sex toys in the US state of Indiana. The 31-year-old former substitute teacher is facing charges of sexual misconduct with a minor, distribution of harmful material to a minor, and contributing to the delinquency of a minor.

After her arrest, Brittany Fortinberry claimed that her alleged criminal behavior was a result of losing 150 pounds, suggesting that her weight loss may have influenced her actions, according to Fox 59. The accused woman is charged with sexual misconduct with a minor, distributing harmful material to a minor, and contributing to the delinquency of a minor. US Horror: Teacher Has Sex With Teen Student, Gives Him Drugs in Georgia’s Morgan County; Accused Arrested.

Teacher Drugs, Sexually Assaults 10 Students

As per the report, the incident was brought the matter to the attention of the police by the grandmother of a teenager, who Fortinberry allegedly assaulted when he was 15. The accused woman allegedly assaulted at least one school child in August 2024 at Eminence High School, US-based news outlet WRTV reported. Authorities fear the number could be above 10.

The teenager victim told investigators that there could be more than 10 victims. The grandmother told the cops that the teacher sent him graphic images and messages and drugged him during a trip. The The accused teacher threatened the teen with suicide if he spoke to anyone about the sexual abuse. US School Sex Abuse Case: 3 Teachers Charged With Child Grooming and Sexually Abuse of Students in Texas

Accused Teacher Sends Students Snapchat Videos of Her Stripper Pole and Sex Toys

The teen further said that the teacher had added him on Snapchat and repeatedly molested him. She allegedly had showers with the teen and then took him to a trip to a town in southern Indiana. She also sent messages to students which included explicit Snapchat videos of her stripper pole and sex toys. She told the students that she “dreamt" of having sex with them. During a search, cops were able to locate the objects.

The Eminence Community School Corporation suspended the teacher following the allegations.

