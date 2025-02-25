New York, February 25: A 31-year-old former substitute teacher with Martinsville Schools in Georgia’s Morgan County has been arrested and charged with multiple counts of sexual misconduct with a minor, dissemination of matter harmful to a minor, and contributing to the delinquency of a minor. Court documents allege Fortinberry engaged in sexual activity with at least one, and potentially up to 10, students.

The investigation began after a grandmother reported to authorities on December 10, 2024, that Fortinberry had sexually assaulted her 15-year-old grandson, providing him with nude photos and drugs, Fox59 reported. The grandson corroborated these claims, stating Fortinberry had engaged in multiple sexual encounters with him, took him on an out-of-town trip, and shared nude photos. US School Sex Abuse Case: 3 Teachers Charged With Child Grooming and Sexually Abuse of Students in Texas.

He further alleged that Fortinberry threatened suicide if he reported the incidents. The victim also indicated Fortinberry may have victimized between five and 10 other students. Investigators also found corroborating evidence from a separate investigation alleging Fortinberry had a stripper pole, sex toys, and drugs in her home. US: School Teacher Arrested for Having Sex With Male Student in Texas, Later Released on USD 50,000 Bond.

Fortinberry was employed as a substitute teacher at Martinsville Schools from October 24, 2023, to January 9, 2024, and briefly as a middle school math teacher at Eminence Community Schools from July 10, 2024, until her resignation on August 23, 2024, following a report of inappropriate conduct towards two students. Eminence Community Schools has stated they are fully cooperating with the investigation. Fortinberry is currently in custody.

