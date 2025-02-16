New York, February 16: Three teachers at Newman International Academy in Texas's Arlington are facing felony charges related to alleged child grooming and inappropriate relationships with students. The school announced an ongoing investigation at its Gibbins campus, which serves grades 7-12, during a press conference on Thursday, February 13.

Assistant Superintendent Donna Hart expressed the school's distress over the situation, saying, "Like many of the teachers and students here, we're broken over what's happened." In response to the scandal, leadership changes are being implemented, The Independent reported. US: School Teacher Arrested for Having Sex With Male Student in Texas, Later Released on USD 50,000 Bond.

The investigation began after two 7th-grade girls reported the incidents to police. Ruel Barbee, a 53-year-old teacher's aide, was arrested on the same day and charged with having an improper relationship with a student, a second-degree felony.

Chief of Police Matthew Antkowiak noted the swift action taken, with Barbee in custody just five hours after the report. Two additional arrests followed- Gabrielle Little, 20, was charged with felony child grooming on February 10 and released on a USD 15,000 bond. Principal Rick Adams was arrested two days later on multiple felony charges, including tampering with evidence and failure to report abuse, and was released after posting USD 50,000 in bonds. US Shocker: Female School Teacher Accused of Sending ‘Obscene Photos’ and Having Sex With Student in Office in Ohio’s Cincinnati.

Barbee and Little were terminated immediately after their arrests, while Adams initially went on paid administrative leave before resigning. Antkowiak emphasised the importance of accountability, saying that previous incidents at other institutions in the Dallas-Fort Worth area had not been adequately addressed.

